Robin A. Clark RUTLAND — Robin A. Clark, 53, died Dec. 27, 2021, at Rutland Regional Medical Center. She was born Sept. 19, 1968, the daughter of Ronald Fink Sr. and Helen Broadhurst. She grew up in Rensselaer, New York. Mrs. Clark was employed at several Rutland area businesses. She enjoyed singing and listening to music. Survivors include seven children, Tara Bradt, Cody Richardson, Scott Hughes, of Rutland, Selena Condes, of Texas, Todd Fordley, of Rensselaer, New York, Keith Bradt, of Bennington, Cameron Hughes, of North Carolina; her mother, of Bomoseen; eight siblings, Tammy Cormia, Carol Fink, Tonia Fink Vanvorst, Ronald Fink, Shawn Cormia, of Bomoseen, Michael Cormia, of New York, Ernest Cormia, of Wallingford, Edward Cormia, of Rutland; five grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her father; stepfather, Ernest Cormia; and two brothers, John and Paul Cormia. Calling hours are from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, at Aldous Funeral Home, 44 North Main St,. Rutland, Vermont.
