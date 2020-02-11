Robin Gail M. Danowski rites BELMONT — The funeral service for Robin Gail Mary Danowski, 66, who died Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, was held Saturday, Feb. 8, at United Church of Ludlow. The Rev. Dr. Donald E. Harpster, pastor, officiated. The organist was Terry DeYoung. A reception followed in the church hall. Memorial contributions may be made to Black River Good Neighbor Services, 37 Main St., Ludlow, VT 05149. Arrangements were by Aldous Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.