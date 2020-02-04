Robin Gail M. Danowski BELMONT — Robin Gail Mary Danowski, 66, of Belmont died Thursday evening, Jan. 30, 2020, at her residence. She was born on Aug. 20, 1953, in Passaic, New Jersey, the daughter of Edward and Katherine (Tomkovich) Danowski. Robin grew up in Wallington, New Jersey, where she graduated from high school. She then graduated from the Rutgers University in Newark, New Jersey, with a degree in Accounting. She was employed by several large firms in New Jersey and Manhattan. She met her husband, Bret, in Wallington and in 1997, they relocated to Vermont. She was a member of the United Church of Ludlow. Robin enjoyed, and excelled at, cooking; and visiting with her grandchildren brought her the most delight. She was for several years the manager and had a strong passion for a nonprofit that helped the less fortunate in the Ludlow area. Survivors include her husband, Bret Harlow, of Belmont; son Jared Danowski-Harlow of Belmont; two stepsons Bret Harlow and wife Jill of Binghamton, New York, and Wesley Harlow and fiancée Rebecca Rashford of New Windsor, New York; stepdaughter Courtney Sheafe and husband James of Walden, New York; her mother-in-law, Marjorie Harlow of Mount Holly, sister-in-law Ann Rose and husband Doug of Mount Holly, sister-in-law Elsie Carden and husband Howard of Hancock, brother-in-law David Harlow and wife Paula of New Hampton, New Hampshire, and sister-in-law Paige Harlow of Westport, Washington; six grandchildren; nieces and nephews. Robin was predeceased by her parents and sister Betty Pokrywa. Funeral services will be held 12 noon on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at the United Church of Ludlow, 46 Pleasant St., Ludlow. Friends may call from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the church. Burial will be at a later date in the Mechanicsville Cemetery in Belmont. Arrangements are by the Aldous Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Black River Good Neighbor Services, 37 Main St., Ludlow, VT 05149.
