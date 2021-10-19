Robin Ransom Turner RUTLAND — Robin Ransom Turner, 63, of Rutland, Vermont, died Sunday morning, Oct. 17, 2021, at her residence, surrounded by family. Her death follows a three-year struggle with ovarian cancer. She was born May 12, 1958, in Rutland, the daughter of Robert and Elaine (Spencer) Ransom, who preceded her in death. Robin married John Turner on Aug. 23, 1980, and together, raised their two sons. She is survived by her husband, John, of 41 years; son Gregory and partner Steven Slate, of Queens, New York, and son Robert and wife Jessica, of Saratoga, New York; grandson Robert (4) and infant granddaughter Jayla; sister Maureen Pratt, of Rutland; sisters-in-law, Catheline (Bill) Seguin, of Heuvelton, New York, Laurie (Senta) Turner, of Whitehall, New York, Patricia (Stephen) Tervo, of Berlin, Massachusetts; and brother-in-law Michael (Kelly) Turner, of Brookline, New Hampshire; six terrific nephews, two fabulous nieces and many beloved cousins. Robin graduated Rutland High School in 1975 and Castleton State College in 1979. She began her teaching career in West Rutland and taught for many years in area schools, teaching kindergarten, English as a second language, and as a special educator. During the 1980s, Robin took a break from teaching to raise her sons. At that time, she worked at the West Rutland Grand Union, and many locals still remember her from those days, as well. She ended her teaching career back in West Rutland where she worked for many years as a special educator. She recently said West Rutland was her favorite place to work because she loved the people. She had a passion for teaching, especially teaching kids to read; she loved her students. Robin was a dear friend to all and a cherished daughter, sister, mother, grandmother, aunt and friend. She enjoyed spending outdoor time with her husband and standard poodle, Brooklyn. She loved to walk, kayak and spend quality time with her grandchildren. Calling hours (masks required) will be held from noon to 2 p.m., followed by a funeral service, on Friday, Oct. 22, at the Aldous Funeral Home, 44 North Main St., Rutland, Vermont. Burial will be at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 23, in the Hillside Cemetery in Castleton, Vermont. Memorial contributions may be made to VNA & Hospice of the Southwest Region, 7 Albert Cree Drive, Rutland, VT 05701.
