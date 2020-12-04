Robin Sawtell FAIR HAVEN — Robin Sawtell, 60, of Fair Haven died Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, at the Rutland Regional Medical Center, following a long illness. She was born on Jan. 5, 1960, in Hubbardton, the daughter of Barton and Ella (Gilman) Lethbridge. She was a loving mother, nana, wife and sister. Survivors include her fiancé, Francis Chaplin of Fair Haven; daughter Melissa Matteson of Benson, son Bruce Folsom Jr. of Fair Haven, daughter Stacey Dean of Benson; grandchildren, Catlyn Earle, Wayne Wilbur Jr., Hannah Senecal, Jason Wilbur, Dakota Traverse, Danny Dean, Star Dean, Dillan Colburn, and Summer Folsom Faith Hollister, Lauralynn Springer, and Johnathan Springer; and great-grandchildren, Richard Hollister, Joseph Earle, Brooke Senecal, Jackson Brown, Savannah Brown; two sisters, Linda Hier of Rutland and Janet Jennings of Rutland; a brother, Roger Lethbridge of Rutland; lots of nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents; two sisters; her husband, Bruce Folsom Sr.; and a half-brother. The family will have a celebration of life at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1893, Memphis, TN 38101-9950.
