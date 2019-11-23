Roderick K. Phillips Jr. RUTLAND — Roderick “Rod” Phillips, 69, of Rutland, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Rutland Regional Medical Center. Rod was born in Rutland on Feb. 28, 1950, to Roderick K. Phillips Sr. and Mary (Roberts) Phillips, and was the eldest of their six children. He grew up in Rutland City and attended Immaculate Heart of Mary and Rutland High School, where he graduated with the class of 1968. His skills on the basketball court and his love for the game helped his high school team win the Vermont State Championship in 1967. After high school, Rod received his Associate degree in Computer Science in Burlington, and went on to work for Computer Services and Howe Scale before starting his banking career. In 1978, Rod began working at Rutland Savings Bank where he met the love of his life, Kathy. He went on to work at The Marble Bank until 1995. He and Kathy were married on May 17, 1980, in Rutland where they raised their two daughters. Beginning in 1991, Rod and Kathy owned and operated Gill’s Delicatessen and in 1995, started Rod’s Rolls. Rod was an avid hunter and outdoorsman. His passion for being in the woods and deer hunting followed him throughout his life and to his most recent trip to Illinois with his best friend, Don Dunchus. Rod also enjoyed ice fishing, riding his Harley Davidson and spending time at his camp. Survivors include his wife, Mary Katherine (Gilligan) Phillips; his daughters Nicole Moran and husband TJ, of Rutland, and Lindsay Phillips, of Rutland; his grandchildren Brogan Duffy Moran and Rory Veda Moran; brothers David (Maxine) Phillips, of Rutland, and William Phillips, of Rutland; sisters Mary Alice Phillips, of Rutland, and Joanne (Michael) LaDuke, of Fair Haven; in-laws Karen and Rob Feaster, of Cutler Bay, FL, Sharon Phillips, of Wallingford, and Cynthia Collett, of Bennington. He was predeceased by his father and mother; his brother, Joseph Phillips; his beloved mother-in-law, Veda, father-in-law Al and in-laws Paula and David Guerin. At his request, there will be no calling hours. Arrangements are under the direction of Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland. The funeral will be held at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Rutland on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, at 2 p.m. with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The VNA & Hospice of the Southwest Region or the Foley Cancer Center.
