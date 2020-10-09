Rodney Ray "Rod" Fielder GOSHEN — Rodney Ray “Rod” Fielder, 61, died Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, at his home, following a long illness. He was born March 21, 1959, in Goshen, the son of Francis and Muriel (Brown) Fielder. He graduated from high school in Gainesville, Florida, and attended college for two years. Mr. Fielder was employed in Vermont in the automobile parts business at Montgomery Wards; in Alaska at various auto dealerships doing warranty work; then in the maintenance department for Poultney High School. He enjoyed gardening. Survivors include his father of Goshen; four siblings, Richard Fielder of Rutland, Delwin Fielder of Whiting, Jeanette Sweeney of Goshen and Lauri Gonthier of Granville, New York; many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by his mother in 2012. A private graveside service will be held at a later date in Old Goshen Cemetery. Memorial contributions, in lieu of flowers, may be made to American Cancer Society, Vermont Chapter, 55 Day Lane, Williston, VT 05495. Arrangements are by Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon.
