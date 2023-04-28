Rogene Perry RUTLAND TOWN — Rogene (Howard) Perry, 87, of Rutland Town, died on Monday, April 24, 2023 following a brief illness. Rogene was born on June 22, 1935, to Rogers and Caroline (Angevine) Howard in Rutland, VT. She married Emmett Perry on August 28, 1954, and they were married for 67 years. Rogene is survived by her children, Timothy Howard Perry of Rutland, VT; Emmett E. Perry Jr. and wife Gayln of Overland Park, KS and their three children, Anna and husband Josh, Andrew, and Aaron; Susan L. Perry Marr and husband Bill of Augusta, ME and son Thomas Perry Marr; and Bonnie Angela Perry Stone and husband Watson (Buddy) Stone of Hogansville, GA. She is also survived by her brother, Henry (Butch) Howard of Rutland, VT. She was predeceased by her husband Emmett Perry, her grandson Samuel Marr and her brother Dean Howard. Rogene was very involved in the bingo program at the Godnick Center and thoroughly enjoyed the twice weekly bingo events. She was also a proud member of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR). Donations in Rogene’s memory can be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation at jdrf.org A private burial will be held at the family’s convenience. Arrangements are by Clifford Funeral Home
