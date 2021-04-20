Roger A. Barrows SPRINGFIELD — Roger Allen Barrows, formerly of Springfield, Vermont, passed away suddenly on April 9, 2021, at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston. Roger was born on April 14, 1957, in Springfield; he then spent his childhood in the Wallkill, New York, area. Shortly after high school, Roger spent several years serving in the Army. After meeting his wife, Andi, in Springfield, they spent most of their lives together living in Springfield. Roger worked for the Vermont Department of Corrections in Windsor for 32 years. After retirement, Roger and Andi relocated to Salisbury, Massachusetts, to be close to the ocean. They enjoyed frequent beach days in the past year and a slower pace of life. Roger made an impact on everyone he ever met and will be remembered forever as a loving husband to Andi; father to Heather Fairchild, Sunshine Purvis and Milcah Roden; and grandfather to Logan and Mia. He is also survived by his sister, Marie Earle; and two brothers, Warren Childs and Larry Barrows; and many beloved nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, Warren Barrows and Dorothy Barrows; and his dear brother, Donald "Sonny" Childs. An in-person memorial will be planned after the ongoing pandemic. A virtual memorial can be found at roger-allen-barrows.forevermissed.com. Roger loved animals, he and Andi had many dogs whom they spoiled and loved beyond words. For those who wish to make a memorial donation in his honor, the family requests donations be made to the Springfield Humane Society. https://www.spfldhumane.org/donate.
