Roger A. Curfman Sr. SPRINGFIELD — Roger A. Curfman Sr., 67, died Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, at Mount Ascutney Hospital in Windsor. He was born April 3, 1954, in Toledo, Oregon, the son of Robert E. and Hazel I. Curfman. He completed high school in Clackamas, Oregon. He served in the U.S. Army from 1972 to 1976 in the 82nd Airborne and 17 years in the Army Reserves. Mr. Curfman married Donna Wilson, July 6, 1974, in Springfield. He worked as a machinist with Bryant Grinder Co. in Springfield for 25 years and retired as a motor coach operator for Vermont Transit in 2016. He was a member of St. John’s Lodge #41 F&AM in Springfield and the Shriners. Mr. Curfman enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, bonfires and motorcycling. Survivors include his mother, of Oregon; wife, Donna; three children, Roger Jr., Jason and Jennifer Curfman; three grandchildren; siblings, Sandy Cardwell, Patty and Vicki Curfman; several nieces and nephews. Mr. Curfman was predeceased by his siblings, Michael and Linda Curfman. Calling hours are from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 4, at Davis Memorial Chapel.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.