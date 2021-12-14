Roger F. Bresnahan SALEM, Mass. — Roger F. Bresnahan, age 84, of Salem, Massachusetts, and formerly of Essex, Massachusetts, died peacefully on Dec. 2, 2021. Born in Manchester, New Hampshire, on May 10, 1937, the son of Francis D. Bresnahan and Esther (Hybsch) Bresnahan. Raised in Rutland, Vermont, he spent his summers on Lake Dunmore. Roger graduated from Rutland High School in 1955, and Norwich University in 1960 where he represented his class as a varsity alpine skier. He later married Lee (Anderson) Bresnahan in New York City in February 1966. Roger began his career as a civil engineer for Turner Construction. He later owned and operated Bresnahan Construction in Beverly, Massachusetts, building many commercial properties across the North Shore. His greatest joy came from sailing, skiing and golfing with his family and friends. From sailing off the coast of Maine or across Lake Dunmore, to skiing in Vermont, Colorado and Utah, Roger always had a kind word of encouragement and an endless amount of patience in sharing these passions. In additional to hundreds of sailing adventures off the coast of Maine on his beloved Kittiwake, Roger sailed to over a dozen European countries and throughout the British Virgin Islands with his close friends. Roger is survived by his wife, Lee (Anderson) Bresnahan, of Salem, Massachusetts; his sons, Andrew Bresnahan and his wife, Tara, of Gloucester, Massachusetts, Ian Bresnahan and his wife, Frances, of Atlanta, Georgia; and his daughter, Sarah (Bresnahan) Kenney and her husband, Leo, of Orono, Maine. He is also survived by eight grandchildren, Emily Bresnahan, Samuel Bresnahan, Elise Kenney, Clyde Bresnahan, Brynn Kenney, Finn Bresnahan, Mason Kenney and Evvie Bresnahan; and his sister, Carole (Bresnahan) Shouldice and her husband, William, of Leicester, Vermont. He was predeceased by his sister, Janice (Bresnahan) Spruth, of Houston, Texas. Roger will be deeply missed by his entire family. In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations to be made to Alzheimer’s Association (www.alz.org). A celebration of Roger’s life will be held in the spring 2022. Details will be forthcoming.
