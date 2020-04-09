Rutland, VT (05701)

Today

Rain likely. High 47F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional light rain...mainly in the evening. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 34F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.