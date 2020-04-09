Roger Harold Bishop FAIR HAVEN — Roger Harold Bishop, 73, passed away, Saturday, April 4, 2020, at the University of Vermont Medical Center, as a result of an unforeseen heart attack. He will be greatly missed, for his sense of humor, hard work ethic and general love of life. Roger was well known for his love of family and friends. He was born in Middlebury on Oct. 21, 1946. He was the son of Lawrence and Maudie (White) Bishop Sr. He had worked on his brother, Norman Bishop farm, the Frey Farm with his brother William Bishop Sr, at White Pigment, White’s Fuels, and retired from General Electric following 35½ years of service. After retirement he continued working at Fair Haven Fund Raiser for five years as a delivery driver and all-around right-hand man. He had also worked at Sam’s-U-Save Fuel for 12 years as a fuel delivery driver and all-around helper He is predeceased by his parents and his brothers; Kenneth Bishop, Lawrence “Red” Bishop Sr. and Norman Bishop, Sr. He is survived by his wife; Sandra (Barber) Bishop of Fair Haven, who he married in Castleton on July 26, 1974; two sons, Perry D. Bishop and his wife Megan; and Scott A. Bishop and his wife Ivelisse; granddaughters; Alina, Yuliana and grandson; Jayden; his siblings; William Bishop Sr., Russell Bishop, Bonnie Frasier and Marilyn White; and many beloved nieces and nephews, cousins and friends. Respecting Roger’s wishes, there will be no public funeral service. A private graveside committal service and burial will take place, at a later date, in the family lot, at Fair View Cemetery in Benson. Memorial gifts in lieu of flowers may be made, in his memory to Make A Wish Foundation Vermont Chapter, 431 Pine St., Ste. #214, Burlington, VT 05401. Arrangements are under the direction of the Mallory Funeral Home in Fair Haven.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.