Roger J. Ciufo LUDLOW — The graveside service with military honors for Roger J. Ciufo, 92, who died Jan. 31, 2022, will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 21, in Pleasant View Cemetery, 37 North Depot St., followed by a reception at Church of Annunciation, both in Ludlow. Arrangements are by Dennett, Craig, and Pate Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.