Roger J. Ciufo LUDLOW — Roger J. Ciufo, 92, of Saco, Maine, formerly of Ludlow, Vermont, passed away Monday, Jan. 31, 2022. He was born in Ludlow, Vermont, on May 19, 1929, the son of Alexander and Lena Marro Ciufo. He married the love of his life, Phyllis Valente, Aug. 16, 1958, at St. Peter Church in Rutland, Vermont. Roger graduated from Black River High School in Ludlow. He received a Bachelor’s degree in Economics from the University of Vermont. Roger graduated in 1965 from Fairfield University in Connecticut with a Master's degree in Education. Roger served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean conflict from 1951 until 1955. While serving, he worked on the budget for the Haneda Air Force base. He was a member of the Air Force jazz band playing the clarinet. After his service, he returned to Ludlow, Vermont, and began teaching at his alma mater. He continued his career in education in Connecticut, Massachusetts and Vermont. A highlight of his career was collaborating with the U.S. Secretary of Education during the late-1960s. He worked with General Learning Corp. to establish community colleges, including Brookdale Community College in Lincroft, New Jersey. While in Vermont, he assisted in implementing the educational specifics for Mill River Union High School in Clarendon, Vermont. He later served as the assistant principal of Green Mountain High School in Chester, Vermont. In 1984, he moved to Biddeford, Maine, and served as assistant superintendent of schools from 1987 until he retired in 1997. Roger enjoyed daily reading of The New York Times, watching the Green Bay Packers and the New York Yankees, but his focus was always his family. In recent years, while he was a resident of assisted living facilities, he created a monthly newsletter that included present-day news highlights, interesting historical stories and interviews of staff and residents. His newsletter always ended with words of wisdom which he called Thoughts of the Day. One of his messages was this one: “We do not know what future challenges may bring, nevertheless, we should resolve to live each day to the best of our ability and not willingly retreat without resistance.” Roger was predeceased by his wife, Phyllis Ciufo, in 2013. Survivors include two daughters, Linda Mullin, of Rutland, Vermont, and husband Michael, and Debra Comar, of Old Orchard Beach, and husband Scott; four grandsons, Michael, Matthew and Luke Mullin, and Stephen Comar; a great-grandson, Colton Comar; several nieces and nephews. A funeral Mass will be celebrated Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, at 11 a.m. at St. Margaret Church, Saco Avenue, Old Orchard Beach, Maine. Late spring funeral services will be held in Ludlow, Vermont, with a burial to follow in Pleasant View Cemetery in Ludlow concluded by U.S. Air Force military honors. Dennett, Craig & Pate Funeral Home are entrusted with his services. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Biddeford High School to create a scholarship to be awarded to a graduating senior in Roger Ciufo's memory. Donations may be sent to Biddeford High School, 20 Maplewood Ave., Biddeford, ME 04005, Attn. Joyce Pullinen.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.