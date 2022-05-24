Roger M. LaFountaine Jr. RUTLAND — Roger M. LaFountaine Jr., 67, died Friday, May 20, 2022, at Rutland Health and Rehabilitation Center. He was born June 20, 1954, in Springfield, Massachusetts, the son of Roger and Shirley (Olson) LaFountaine. He attended schools in Springfield, Massachusetts, and Rutland. Mr. LaFountaine had been employed by Vermont Marble Co. and Gill's Delicatessen for several years. He enjoyed collecting baseball cards, playing baseball, going to the races and wrestling. Survivors include four siblings, Shirley LaFountaine, of Enfield, Connecticut, Rita English, of Rutland, Mary English, of Whitehall, New York, Eric LaFountaine, of Hubbardton; several nieces, including his caregiver, Jessica Rivers, of West Rutland, and nephews. He was predeceased by three siblings, Brenda Welch, Edward and Gary LaFountaine. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are by Aldous Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.