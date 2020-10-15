Roger M. Pike rites RUTLAND — The memorial service for Roger Mason Pike, 79, who died Oct. 7, 2020, was held Wednesday, Oct. 14, at Grace Congregational United Church of Christ. The Rev. Dr. Alberta Wallace, interim minister, officiated. Organist was Alastair Stout. Matthew Creed, a grandson, offered the eulogy. Grand Commandery Knights Templar of Vermont provided the honor guard. Burial was in Evergreen Cemetery. A reception followed at Southside Steakhouse. Arrangements were by Tossing Funeral Home.
