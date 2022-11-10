Roger Magoon Sr. RUTLAND — Roger Blair Magoon, 96, of Rutland, died on Saturday, October 29, 2022, at the Mt. View Center in Rutland. He was born in Montpelier, Vermont on June 9, 1926, the son of Harold and Susan (Hudson) Magoon. Mr. Magoon was a World War II era veteran, serving in the United States Navy for 4 years. He later attended Rutland Business College. He was an insurance agent for the Prudential Insurance Company for 30 years. He enjoyed hunting and fishing. Mr. Magoon is survived by his children Jacqueline Magoon of Rutland, Mary Lou Alevrides, Roger Magoon Jr, both of Connecticut, and Susan Sager of Kentucky, a sister Marie Bergeron of Barre, 8 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren and 2 great- great grandchildren. The family would like to give special thanks to Jodi Beauchamp and Cindy Modeen from VNA and Hospice of the Southwest Region. No public services are planned at this time. Arrangements are with the Aldous Funeral Home in Rutland.
