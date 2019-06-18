Roger Ralph LaRock BRANDON — Roger Ralph LaRock, 87, died Thursday, June 13, 2019, at The Pines at Rutland. He was born Oct. 30, 1931, in Forest Dale, the son of Dewey and Agnes (Demitt) LaRock. He graduated in 1950 from Brandon High School. Mr. LaRock joined the Vermont National Guard in 1948, was activated in 1950 and served 18 months in Korea. Following his honorable discharge, he attended Vermont Technical College in Randolph. He worked for awhile at Pratt & Whitney Aircraft Corp. in Connecticut. He later became the largest hog producer in Vermont and was employed at General Electric in Rutland as a machinist. In Chino Valley, Arizona, he worked as a carpenter for Allied Signal. Survivors include two children Susan LaRock Lurvey, of Rutland, Rupert LaRock, of Sudbury; three grandsons, four great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by his wife, Blenda Helen LaRock; and three siblings Thelma LaCross, Arnold and Donald LaRock. There will be no public funeral service. Memorial contributions, in lieu of flowers, may be made to Brandon Area Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 232, Brandon, VT 05733. Arrangements are by Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon.
