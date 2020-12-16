Roland A. LaFrance RUTLAND — Roland A. LaFrance, 85, died peacefully on Dec. 12, 2020, at The Meadows. He was born in Northampton, Massachusetts, on Sept. 18, 1935, the son of Ernest LaFrance and Adrienne (Houle) LaFrance. He pursued the goal he had from an early age of being an accountant. Roland received bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Western New England College. He enjoyed his work as the treasurer of Associated Electro-Mechanics, a family-owned business in Springfield, Massachusetts, for 30 years. Roland was an active and longtime member of the Congregational Church in Easthampton, Massachusetts. He served as its treasurer for many years and was a member of the choir. Roland enjoyed spending time at his second home in Westmore, Vermont, especially when family visited, went fishing, and gathered around the campfire. He and his wife, Jacquelyn, took several meaningful vacations after retirement, including the Rocky Mountaineer train trip in Canada, camping in Acadia National Park, and a tour of Gettysburg. Surviving are his wife, Jacquelyn (Westerberg-Mamulski) LaFrance of Rutland, Vermont; two sons, Kevin (Donna) LaFrance of Southwick, Massachusetts, and Jeffrey (Paula) LaFrance of Enfield, Connecticut; a daughter, Denise (Edward) Hope of Chicopee, Massachusetts; four stepchildren, Michael Lyman and Donna Malone, both of Springfield, Massachusetts, Mark Mamulski of Raleigh, North Carolina, and Linda (Robert) Rossi of Sudbury, Vermont; and a brother, Ernest LaFrance of Orleans, Massachusetts; and grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his former wife, Shirley LaFrance. Memorial donations may be made to the Westmore Community Church, 27 Hinton Hill Road, Orleans, VT 05860; or the Easthampton Congregational Church, 112 Main St., Easthampton, MA 01027. Funeral services will be held at a later date. Burial will be in Lakeview Cemetery in Westmore, Vermont. Arrangements are by the Clifford Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.