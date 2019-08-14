Roland A. Mable Sr. CASTLETON — Roland A. Mable Sr., 83, of Castleton and formerly of Fair Haven, died Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, at Mountain View Center in Rutland. He was born July 24, 1936, in Cambridge, the son of Ralph S. and Mildred (Bolio) Mable. He attended schools in Jeffersonville and Middlebury. Mr. Mable served in the U.S. Army. He married Lorraine (Martin), they raised four children and he was self-employed as a painter until his retirement. He was a member of American Legion Post 49 and the Fraternal Order of Eagles, Aerie #2784 in Fair Haven. Mr. Mable enjoyed fishing and playing cards. Survivors include two daughters Sheryl Magoon, of Lake Dunmore, Martha St. Amour, of Florence, and a son, David Mable, of Toronto, Canada; five grandchildren, two great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his wife Oct. 8, 2008; a son, Roland Jr.; and two brothers Robert and Ralph Mable. Per his request, there will be no public services. Memorial contributions may be made to Mountain View Center Patients Fund, 9 Haywood Ave., Rutland, VT 05701. Arrangements are by Durfee Funeral Home in Fair Haven.
