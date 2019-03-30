Roland Fortin Jr. RUTLAND — Roland Fortin Jr., 47, of Rutland, went home to the angels on Wednesday, March 27, 2019, to be with his parents, sister and brother (who was his hero). He was born on Nov. 27, 1971, in Bridgeport, CT. He moved to Rutland in 1972. Roland found happiness in all that he did. He loved country music, and he loved to dance (or, as he called it, “do-si-do”). He could sit for hours with his crayons and coloring books, smiling the whole time. Roland attended the Northeast Rutland School, the Rutland Vocational Technical Center and Rutland High School where he graduated in 1993. Throughout his life, Roland was employed at a variety of businesses in the Rutland area, including Gill’s Deli, the College of St. Joseph and McDonald's. Most people work for money, not Roland. He worked to be social. He would not allow anyone to walk by him without giving a smile, saying hello, maybe even a handshake or a hug. He was fueled by the kindness of others, and continued to pay that forward his entire life. Roland also found much joy with his Special Olympics team, and participated in basketball, bocce, snowshoeing and bowling. He never missed a beat to “ham it up” when he knew people were watching him compete, smiling and laughing all the while. To know Roland was to love him. There was simply no other way. He was known for being a bit of a prankster, always joking and trying to get in the last word. When he succeeded, which was often, he would belly laugh for minutes, and even the target of his jokes found themselves laughing uncontrollably with him. His smile and laugh were contagious, and will be forever remembered. He was predeceased by his parents Roland and Ellen Fortin; his sister, Ginette Porter; and his brother, Lauren Fortin. He is survived by his sister and brother-in-law, Carol and Marcel Bolduc; his brother and sister-in-law, Dennis and Cathy Fortin; nieces and nephews, grandnieces and -nephews, and cousins. He also leaves behind many, many friends. Roland’s family would like to give special thanks to Cherie Lehman and family for taking care of him over the last several years. Visiting hours will be held on Wednesday, April 3, from 4-6 p.m. at Clifford Funeral Home, 2 Washington St., Rutland, VT 05701. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, April 4, at 11 a.m. in St. Peter Church, 134 Convent Ave., Rutland, VT 05701. In lieu of flowers, please consider sending donations in Roland’s memory to Special Olympics Vermont, Castleton/Fair Haven, c/o Debbie Wortman, 29 Ronaldo Court, Rutland, VT 05701. Donations may also be made online at https://specialolympicsvermont.org/programs- locations/castleton/
