Roland K. "Rolie" Beard Jr. CATONSVILLE, Md. — Roland Kenneth "Rolie" Beard Jr., age 95, formerly of Tall Timbers, MD, passed away peacefully at his Catonsville residence on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019. Roland is survived by his four children Roland K. Beard III (Faylene), Jeffrey L. Beard (June), Leslie C. Roper (Jim) and Jon P. Beard. He is also survived by four grandchildren Raphaelle Rodzik (Jason), Valerie Beard, Megan Roper and Christian Roper. Roland was born on Aug. 19, 1924, to Roland K. Beard and Emma Udine Beard (née Rowland), of Buffalo, NY. He graduated from high school at age 16 and enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1943. He later volunteered for a special duty with the OSS and served in the Pacific (CBI) in southern China. His primary mission was to transmit intelligence related to Japanese troop movement in his assigned areas. Following his honorable discharge in 1946, Roland returned to Clarence, NY, where he met and married Nancy Kelchlin, a marriage that lasted 58 years. His education included a diploma from the Spartan School of Aeronautics and a BS from the University of Maryland. Roland was first employed by Emerson Electric Mfg. Co. in MO and MD, then enjoyed a long and distinguished career working for the Navy at Patuxent River Naval Air Station. After retiring, they moved to a historic schoolhouse in Castleton, VT, to enjoy winter sports, especially skiing. After Nancy’s passing in 2005, Roland returned to MD and resided at the Charlestown retirement community. A memorial gathering will be held on Saturday, Oct. 19, from 2-4 p.m. at the Gary L. Kaufman Funeral Home at Meadowridge Memorial Park, 7250 Washington Boulevard, Elkridge, MD 21075. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Red Cross, P.O. Box 37839, Boone, IA 50037-0839/redcross.org; or to the American Legion legion.org.
