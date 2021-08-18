Roland Leon Webb LUDLOW — Died quietly on Aug. 1, 2021, at the Mountain View Center in Rutland, Vermont. Formerly of Bennington and most recently Ludlow, he was born in Proctorsville, Vermont, on June 27, 1939, to Halford and Bessie (Lawrence) Webb. He is survived by his sister, Karen Hammond, of Ludlow, Vermont; his four children, Carole Webb, of Fort Myers, Florida, Linda Hans (Dave), of Cuttingsville, Vermont, Richard (Cyndy) Webb, of Bennington, Vermont, Raymond (Michelle) Webb, of Berlin, New York; nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. There will be no services at his request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.