Roland Q. Seward Jr & Marilyn Seward TAMPA, FL — A shared memorial service honoring Roland Q. Seward, Jr and Marilyn Seward will be held on Saturday, June 17, 2023 at 11am at the Maple Grove Cemetery in East Wallingford, Vermont. A reception will immediately follow at Stonehedge Indoor Golf, 172 South Main Street, Rutland, Vermont.
