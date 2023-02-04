Roland Q. Seward, Jr. TAMPA, FL — Roland Quincy Seward, Jr. (80) passed away on Monday, December 26, 2022 after a brief illness. Roland, fondly known as “Butch” is survived by his loving wife Lyn, daughter Alyson, son-in-law Trey, granddaughter Emma, his two brothers Tom and John and several other family members and friends. Butch was born on May 3, 1942 in Rutland, Vermont son of Roland and Dorothy (Poloske) Seward, Sr. He graduated from Wallingford High School in 1960 and went on to study at Valley Forge Military Academy and the University of Connecticut. He married Marilyn (Lyn) Michael on July 16, 1966 in Plymouth, Vermont. Butch worked for the family business at Valley View Creamery and Seward’s Dairy in East Wallingford, Vermont until he retired. He was a master cheese maker, dairyman and loved being a part of the family business. It has been said that he made the world’s best Vermont cheddar cheese. For over 58 years, Mr. Seward served many roles including Master Mason as part of the Mount Moriah Lodge #96 Free and Accepted Masons in East Wallingford, Vermont. In addition, he was also a very active and dedicated member of the Cairo Shrine of Rutland, Vermont serving the prestigious role of Potentate in 2003 as well President of the Northeast Shrine Association. As part of his retirement years in Florida, he joined the International Independent National Showmen’s Association and served multiple leadership roles. He was a very charitable man and enjoyed being a part of organizations dedicated to helping those in need. Butch was also an avid outdoorsman, snowmobiler, animal lover and extreme jokester. You could always count on him for a great story and to liven up any conversation. He will be missed by the many friends and family he had in both Vermont and Florida. A celebration of life will be held in Vermont at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the charity of your choice.
