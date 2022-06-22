Roland W. Wilbur SHELBURNE – Roland W. Wilbur died June 11, 2022 following a brief illness. He was born Jan. 29, 1922 in Tinmouth, Vermont, the son of Clarence J. and Edna (Elethorpe) Wilbur. He attended a one-room school in Tinmouth Center, graduated from Wallingford High School and Rutland Business College. He was employed by Swift & Company for many years at various branch offices and at their general office in Chicago. His employment with Swift & Company was interrupted by military service in the 154th Armored Signal Company of the 14th Armored Division during World War II in the European Theatre of Operations. In 1953 he joined the staff of the Burlington Free Press as office manager where he remained until his retirement as controller in 1982. He married Ann Elizabeth McCormick on April 23, 1949 in Springfield, MA. They lived most of their lives in South Burlington. Ann predeceased him on April 8, 2003. Surviving is a son, Stephen R. Wilbur and his wife, Karen, of Westford, and a daughter, Mari Peloquin and her husband, Ronald, of St Michael, MN. A daughter, Linda Ann, predeceased him in January 2008. Surviving, also, are grandchildren Erin (Nicholas) Jones, Matthew (Tarra) Peloquin, and Alexa (Alex) Thibado, great grandchildren, Henry and Daniel Jones, and Ethan and Emma Peloquin, several nieces and nephews and their families. Four brothers, Ray, Roy, Robert and Roscoe predeceased him. There are no calling hours. A Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday June 22, 2022 at 11:00 at Shelburne Methodist Church in Shelburne. Burial will be Monday June 27, 2022 at 11:00 at Tinmouth Cemetery in Tinmouth, VT. Memorial gifts may be made to the charity of one’s choice. Arrangements are entrusted to the care of the Ready Funeral Home 261 Shelburne Rd in Burlington. Please visit www.readyfuneral.com to place on-line condolences
