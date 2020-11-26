Rolland L. Cloutier RUTLAND — Rolland Lucien Cloutier, 80, formerly of Whiting, died Nov. 24, 2020, at his home, after a long illness. He was born July 28, 1940, in Crysler, Ontario, Canada, the son of Theophile and Flore (Richer) Cloutier. He later became a U.S. citizen. He volunteered many years for the Whiting Fire Department, and was a member of the Knights of Columbus 3rd Degree. In retirement, Mr. Cloutier enjoyed camping as a member of the Good Sam Club and traveling to Florida. Survivors include his wife of 57 years, Judith (Desrocher) Cloutier; children, Karen and Paul Cloutier; grandchildren; siblings, Estelle and Eugene; many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his son, Ronald Cloutier; and siblings, Lionel, Firmin, Hector, Armond, Ernest and Cecile. The graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 2, in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Middlebury, with the Rev. Luke Austin officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Whiting Fire Department, in care of Stacy Freeguard, 254 Stickney Road, Whiting, VT 05778. Arrangements are by Sanderson-Ducharme Funeral Home. For online condolences, visit www.sandersonfuneralservice.com.
