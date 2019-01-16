Rollin Charles Smith WEST RUPERT — Rollin Charles Smith, 94, died Nov. 25, 2018. He was born April 6, 1924, in Chicago, Illinois, the son of Edward Charles and Mildred Zauche Smith. He graduated from Hartford (Connecticut) High School. During World War II, Mr. Smith served in the U.S. Navy aboard the USS San Jacinto in the Pacific and was honorably discharged in 1946. He worked as a structural draftsman and land surveyor for several engineering firms in Connecticut, where he was a volunteer fireman and member of the American Legion in Farmington. Retiring to West Rupert, he served as a lister for Rupert. Mr. Smith enjoyed photographing and documenting Vermont covered bridges from a draftsman’s perspective. He also enjoyed jigsaw puzzles, playing tennis well into his 70s, and was an avid chess player. Survivors include his wife of 69 years, Leanore Obert Smith, of West Rupert; his daughter, Darien Smith Cratty, of Rupert; a granddaughter; and a brother, Jac Smith, of West Hartford, Connecticut. A private graveside service will be held at a later date in Connecticut. For online condolences, visit www.maharandsonfuneralhome.net.
