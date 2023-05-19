Roma G. Pulling RUTLAND TOWN — Roma Gallup Pulling, 95, died May 17, 2023, at Vista Senior Living in Mendon, Vermont. She was born December 10, 1927, the daughter of Walter P. and Ruth (Robinson) Gallup Sr. She graduated from Woodstock High School, as the 1946 class valedictorian. She married Alfred L. Pulling in 1951; he died in 2007. Mrs. Pulling was a member of Grace Congregational United Church of Christ (a 50-plus-year member), the Green Mountain Club, the Crown Point Road Association, the Rutland Historical Society, the Vermont Historical Society, the 251 Club, the Rutland Town Seniors, VOCA, the Ann Story Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution, and the Vermont Mayflower Society. She was also a volunteer for the RSVP program. She enjoyed gardening, traveling, history, stamp collecting, writing to pen pals, and hiking. She was an “end-to-ender” in the Green Mountain Club and had visited all 50 U.S. states. Survivors include her daughter, Cynthia Pulling Roberts (Randy) and several cousins, nieces, and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents; two brothers, Ronald Gallup and Walter Gallup Jr.; her husband Alfred L. Pulling; and her son, Stephen F. Pulling. The memorial service will be held at 11AM Wednesday, May 24, 2023, at Grace Congregational Church in Rutland. Friends may call from 4-6 pm Tuesday May 23, 2023, at Aldous Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Rutland County Humane Society (765 Stevens Rd, Pittsford, VT 05763); or to VNA & Hospice of the Southwest Region (7 Albert Cree Dr, Rutland, VT 05701).
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.