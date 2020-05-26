Roman Gregory Wdowiak BRANDON — Roman Gregory Wdowiak, age 68, passed away Friday, May 22, 2020, at his home in Brandon. Mr. Wdowiak was born in Greenport, New York, on Jan. 30, 1952. He was the son of Roman M. and Regina (Kudlinski) Wdowiak. He grew up in Greenport where he received his early education and graduated from Mercy High School in Riverhead, New York. He earned his degree in education from Kings College in Wilkes Barre, Pennsylvania, and his Master of Education from Saint John’s University. He taught Social Studies and Math at MS 126 in Greenpoint, Brooklyn, New York, for 37 years. He retired to Brandon in 2007. He became a firefighter in 1992 in Spring Valley, New York, where he served as Captain of the Spring Valley Hook & Ladder Company for three terms. He was honored by the Rockland County Volunteer Firemen's Association for his actions at fires in 1993 and as part of a Unit Citation in 1997 where he and his team rescued a woman from the balcony of an apartment fire. He was awarded Honor Awards from the Rockland County Fire Chief's Association in 1993 and 2005, and was awarded the Spring Valley Fire Department's Louis Furman Valor Award in 2004. He was a life member of the Rockland County Volunteer Firemen's Association. He met his wife, Lynn, at that firehouse in Spring Valley where she was also a firefighter and a Lieutenant. As soon as they moved to Brandon, Roman became a member of the Brandon Fire Department, quickly moved up the ranks and was named Chief in 2012. He enjoyed gardening, woodworking and caring for his property. His passion was the fire department. Surviving are his wife, Lynn (Peters) Wdowiak of Brandon whom he married in Spring Valley, New York, on July 27, 2002; a sister, Anne Marie Loper and husband Tom of Southold, New York; sister-in-law, Robin Kowalczyk and husband Paul of White Lake, Michigan, and brother-in-law, Mark Peters and wife Olga of Los Angeles, California. Six nieces, three nephews, a grandniece and -nephew, and three fur babies also survive him. A gathering of remembrance was held on Monday, May 25, 2020, at the Brandon Fire Department. A firefighter’s Bell Ceremony was performed by Tom Kilpeck, president of Dunmore Hose Company, and acting Chief Ron Euber. Memorial gifts, in lieu of flowers, may be made in his memory to the Brandon Fire Department, 61 Franklin St., Brandon, VT 05733; or to Rutland County Humane Society, 765 Stevens Road, Pittsford, VT 05763.
