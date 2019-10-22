Rona C. Vernimb CASTLETON — Rona C. Vernimb, 81, formerly of Scotch Plains, NJ, and Castleton, passed away Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, at Envoy of Winchester. Ms. Vernimb was born in 1937 in Castleton, daughter of the late Norman and Sue Cox. She was a graduate of The University of Vermont and dedicated her life to making the lives of others better. Ms. Vernimb worked many years with a college student aid foundation ensuring scholarships were available to deserving students. In her later years, she was caregiver to several friends. She enjoyed classical music and opera, was an avid gardener, and known best for her gourmet cooking and love of animals. Her friends admired her quick wit, often delivered with a sharp tongue consistent with her Vermont Yankee heritage. Surviving is a brother, Daniel Cox (Joan), of Phoenix, AZ; son, Peter Vernimb (Nancy), of Fredericksburg, VA; daughter, Karin Leigh (Linwood), of Chesterfield, VA; and son, Jeffrey Vernimb (Dottie), of Bernardsville, NJ. She also leaves behind two beloved grandchildren Philip Vernimb (Caroline) and Kevin Vernimb; and a cherished dog, Daisy. Along with her parents, Ms. Vernimb was preceded in death by her life partner, Urban Beas. The family wishes to thank Home Instead Senior Care, Blue Ridge Hospice, and Envoy of Winchester for their efforts to help Rona remain comfortable; as well as the cardiac care nurses at Winchester Medical Center for their outstanding care during Rona’s stays. A graveside service will be conducted on Friday, Oct. 25, at 10:30 a.m. in Fairview Cemetery, Westfield, NJ. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Rona’s memory to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 West Cork St., Suite 405, Winchester, VA 22601; or to St. Hubert’s Animal Welfare Center, P.O. Box 159, 575 Woodland Ave., Madison, NJ 07940. Please view obituaries and tribute wall at www.ompsfuneralhome.com.
