Ronald A Preseau SUDBURY — Ronald Alan Preseau, age 63, died, peacefully Tuesday April 18, 2023 at home. Ronnie was born in Middlebury on September 5, 1959. He was the son of Wilfred Joseph and Cecile Mary (Cousineau) Preseau. He grew up on the family's farm in Sudbury, where he attended Sudbury elementary school and graduated from Otter Valley Union High School in 1977. Ronnie was well known by many for running and operating Ron's Auto in Brandon, VT He was a member of the Eagles Club of Fair Haven. As an avid outdoorsman, Ronnie loved to hunt especially whitetail deer where he'd hunt in Vermont and Alabama with some of his best friends, collecting trophies and even more stories. He also loved fishing, from crashing through the waves of the ocean chuckling at the ones getting sea sick to sitting on the ice to see who gets the next tip up. He loved to entertain family and friends at his camp, and the camp ground. He couldn't wait to grill whatever he picked up on sale. Ronnie is survived by his children he shared with Norma Lee Young. Jason Preseau, Joshua Preseau, Kristin Preseau, David Young Jr., Tracey Young, Mark Young, Caleb Young and Jeremy Young; 7 grandchildren that he adored. Also, his sister-in-law and many nieces, nephews and cousins. A special thanks to his nephew Evan Preseau. He was predeceased by his parents, brothers; Edgar, Rene and Peter Preseau, and partner Norma Lee Young. A gathering In Celebration of His Life will be held on Saturday, May 13, 2023, 2-5 pm at the Brandon American Legion Post #55. A private graveside committal service and burial will take place at the family lot in St. Genevieve Cemetery in Shoreham. Memorial gifts, in lieu of flowers, may be made in his memory to the Brandon American Legion Post #55, Brandon, VT 05733. Arrangements are under the direction of the Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon.
