Ronald "Allen" Glidden CAVENDISH — Ronald “Allen” Glidden, 59, died July 23, 2020, in his home. He was born June 23, 1961, in Springfield, the son of Ronald and Wilma (Grover) Glidden. He was a contractor and sole proprietor of his own business. Mr. Glidden was a former member of the U.S. Army Reserves and Proctorsville Fire Department. He enjoyed playing cards and checkers. Survivors include two daughters, Shamicka Johnson of Vermont and Alecia Cooper of Smyrna, Delaware; nine grandchildren; two siblings, Robert Glidden of Cavendish and Darlene Rounds of Proctorsville; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. He was predeceased by his parents and two siblings, James Glidden Sr. and Dianne Johnson. The graveside service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, in Hillcrest Cemetery in Proctorsville. Due to pandemic restrictions, masks and social distancing are required. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Proctorsville Fire Department, 513 Main St., Proctorsville, VT 05153. Arrangements are by Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield.
