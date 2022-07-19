Ronald C. Hornbeck WHITING — Ronald Charles Hornbeck, age 85, passed away Thursday, July 14, 2022, at his home in Whiting. Ron was born in Fort Ticonderoga, NY, on August 19, 1936. He was the son of Charles and Marie (McIntyre) Hornbeck. He grew up on a dairy farm at Mount Independence in Orwell. Following his graduation from high school, he served in the United States Army doing a tour in Korea. After his Honorable Discharge he returned home and met his future wife, Juanita Babcock. In 1967 he bought the family farm in Whiting, where he and Juanita raised their six children. Ron was a past member of the Orwell and Whiting Volunteer Fire Department’s. He served for many years on the Whiting School Board. He was a member of Independence Masonic Lodge in Orwell. Ron enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time with family and friends. Ron leaves his wife of 62 years; Juanita Hornbeck , his children; Jeffrey (Sue) Hornbeck (Nicolas & Molly); Vanessa VanDerHeyden (Jack & Alison); Daphne (Stephen) Hard; Donna (Matthew) Severy (Eric & Ashley); Susan (Brent) Wetmore; Randy (Audrey) Hornbeck (Chris, Travis and Robert); Step-grandchildren; John, Michelle, Carter and James; great grandchildren; Bryce, Braelynn and Hudson, Sisters; Patricia Hornbeck, Mickey Hornbeck and Janice MacIntyre; brother-in-law; Dwight Munger and sister’s-in-law; Anne Hornbeck and Carla Hornbeck. Many nieces, nephews & cousins also survive him. He was predeceased by his parents and his brothers; Edward and James Hornbeck, brother-in-law; David Munger, niece; Elizabeth Hogan and nephews; Jason Smith and Daniel Hornbeck. Ron joins his long-time friends; Roy, Bob, Tom, Raymond, John, Ed and Jim who shared many good times and memories together. Respecting Ron’s wishes, a private “Celebration of His Life” will take place, at a later date, time and location. Memorial gifts in lieu of flowers may be made in his memory to; Addison County Home Health & Hospice or to the Whiting Volunteer Fire Department and First Response Squad. Arrangements are under the direction of the Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon.
