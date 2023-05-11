Ronald C. Lewis BRANDON — The memorial service and reception for Ronald Lewis, 72, who died March 07, 2023, will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 20, 2023 at the Brandon Inn in Brandon, Vermont. There will be time for reflection, sharing thoughts and memories and of course, poetry. Please come and bring your collective memories of Ron to share with family and one another.
