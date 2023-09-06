Ronald D. Morse PAWLET — Ronald David Morse, 80, of Pawlet, VT passed away peacefully at home on the morning of July 6th, 2023. He was born on January 22, 1943, in Raceville, NY to Elmer and Anna Morse. On June 5, 1976, he married the love of his life, Geneva Herrick. Ronald was a general contractor for many years where he met his best friend, Ron Murray of Pembroke MA. He also spent his last 10+ years of work on the road driving 18 wheelers and loving the feeling of the open road. Ronald had a love for snowmobiling, tractor pulling, tinkering on racecars, and ripping around the ¼ mile dirt track of Devil’s Bowl. He also loved traveling to NASCAR races with his brother George, but most of all he enjoyed driving his grandson Colby back and forth from school and spending time with family on holidays. Ronald is survived by his wife of 47 years, Geneva Morse, his daughters, Laurie and David Clark of Fort Edward, NY, Chrissy Morse of Wilmington, NC, Terry Morse of Pittsfield, MA, Ronda Morse, and husband Keith Warner of Pawlet, VT, his son David Morse and wife Betsy Valine of Dorset, VT, his father-in-law Platt Herrick of Pawlet, VT, sister-in-law Carol and Marc Squires, brothers-in-law Fred Herrick and Platt Herrick Jr., 13 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren also, his cat Morris and dogs Millie and Mabel. Ronald is predeceased by his parents Elmer and Anna Morse, mother-in-law Mabel Herrick, 5 brothers and 2 sisters. There will be no services. A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date.
