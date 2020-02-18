Ronald Dean Eddy Sr. BRANDON — Ronald Dean Eddy Sr., 75, passed away Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, at his home in Forest Dale. Ron was born on Aug. 31, 1944, in Rutland and was a lifelong resident of the Brandon/Forest Dale area. He received his early education in Forest Dale and was a member of the first graduating class of Otter Valley Union High School in 1962. He attended Wentworth Institute in Boston before returning to Brandon to pursue a career in plumbing. Ron later became a master plumber and was self-employed for many years. Ron served as Brandon's Animal Control Officer for a couple of years. After he retired from plumbing, he worked for Hutchinson Forestry and at the Neshobe Country Club in Brandon. Ron loved everything pertaining to the outdoors. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and enjoyed doing these activities with his family and friends. Ron is survived by his wife, Charlene (Cecot) Eddy; his two sons, Ron Eddy Jr. and wife Sara of Brandon, and Christopher Eddy of Brandon; a sister, Carol Bonsignore-Gates and husband Phil of Derby; four beloved grandchildren, Danielle, Chad, Hunter and Lane Eddy, all of Brandon, as well as many nieces, nephews and friends. A Celebration of Life service will be held Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Miller and Ketcham Funeral Home, 26 Franklin St., Brandon. Friends may call at the funeral home an hour prior to the time of the service. The interment will be private. Memorial contributions may be made either to VNA and Hospice of the Southwest Region, 7 Albert Cree Drive, Rutland, VT 05701; or to Foley Cancer Center, 160 Allen St., Rutland, VT 05701.
