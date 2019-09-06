Ronald E. Doane SHREWSBURY — Ronald E. Doane, 76, of Shrewsbury, died Thursday morning, Aug. 29, 2019, in Rutland. He was born in Rutland, May 12, 1943, the son of Ernest and Elizabeth (Olson) Doane. Ronald was a graduate of Rutland High School and was a U.S. Navy veteran of the Vietnam War from 1961 to 1967. Mr. Doane was employed as a mechanic at Metro-Mail in Rutland. Surviving are one son, Barry L. Doane and wife Cynthia, of Rutland; a daughter, Cathy Lynn Smythe, of Waterveliet, NY; seven grandchildren and several great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the direction of Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland.
