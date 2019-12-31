Ronald E. Gosselin NORTH SPRINGFIELD — Ronald E. Gosselin, 60, died Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019, at home. He was born Oct. 2, 1959, in Springfield, the son of Lawrence "Pepe" Gosselin, and attended Springfield schools. He was a self-employed carpenter for many years. Mr. Gosselin was a handyman and enjoyed woodworking, cooking, flea markets, shooting his guns and riding motorcycles. Survivors include his wife of 34 years, Jacki (Pelkey) Gosselin; his children Justin Gosselin of Weathersfield, Nakita Raymond and and Krista Gosselin, both of Springfield; four siblings Richard Gosselin of Springfield, Robert Gosselin of Westminster, Judy Rumrill of Cavendish and Debbie Madigan of Wisconsin; a grandson; many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by brothers Larry, Gary and Billy Gosselin. Calling hours are from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield. A Celebration of Life will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, at the Springfield Loyal Order of Moose Lodge, 39 South St., Springfield.
