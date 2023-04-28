Ronald E Richards GOSHEN — Ronald E. Richards, 75, died peacefully on April 15, 2023 at his home with his partner Jeanne by his side. He was born on November 7, 1947 in Rutland VT, the son of Edward and Susanna (Kapitan) Richards. Ron had a great (mischievous) sense of humor, quick wit, and could recall stories long forgotten by others. He was a straight shooter, told it like it was, and gave good advice. He was a fiercely loyal friend to many, especially Willy and Ward who accompanied him to the hospital for his recent knee surgery. Ron was a creative builder and stone mason who, along with his sons, designed and constructed beautiful homes and living spaces for family and friends in his life. His love of birds was exemplified by his detailed carvings of duck decoys and imaginative naming of numerous wild birds at his feeder. With his green thumb he grew many vegetables in his garden and tended a household full of plants. Ron was a wonderful cook and looked forward to finishing a meal with one of his mom’s or sisters’ pies, especially pumpkin. Ron is survived by his partner Jeanne Meyer of Goshen; mother Susanna “Sue” (Kapitan) Richards of Brandon; aunt Leah Kapitan of Proctor; son Matt Richards of Brandon; siblings Donna Durgin (husband Ed) of Woodstock, Suzanne Tinker (husband Bob) of Pittsford, and Bernie Richards of South Ryegate; former wife Patti LaDuke of Brandon; grandchildren Thomas & Cathrine; nieces & nephews; Kris Durgin and his daughter Paloma,,Jason Durgin and his son Rhys, Shawn Keith & his wife Lynn and Kelly Keith and daughter Olivia, and many cousins. close friends Willy Maynard, Ward Mann, Fran Viko, Tammy Walsh, Jack Sherry, and Jackie LaRocque; longtime employer and personal friends Harold & Judy Zimmerman and their families; A celebration of life will be held June 3, 2023, at 12 noon at his home in Goshen. Please bring photos and stories to share. Arrangements are under the direction of the Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.