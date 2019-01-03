Ronald E. Tuttle RUTLAND — Ronald Edward Tuttle, 70, was met at the gates of heaven on Monday, Dec. 31, 2018, by his beloved dog, Jethro. He was born on Sept. 15, 1948, in Rockingham, the son of Albert and Bertha (Hitchcock) Tuttle. Mr. Tuttle grew up in the Grafton and Springfield area, graduating from Springfield High School in 1966. He served in the Army during the Vietnam War. He was married to Marla LaRose on May 25, 2002, at the First Baptist Church of Rutland. Mr. Tuttle had been employed by the Luzenac Co. in Ludlow (now Imerys) for 28 years until his retirement in 2004. He loved the state of Vermont and enjoyed traveling and stopping at art festivals. He enjoyed playing pool and riding his motorcycle. Ron was an avid sports fan following his beloved Raiders for over 35 years. He reveled in their golden years and suffered through all the not so good years. Mr. Tuttle attended the First Baptist Church of Rutland and was a former member of the Masons in Wallingford. Survivors include his wife, Marla Tuttle, of Rutland; three children Brea Tuttle and fiancé Sean Keeley, Kasey Tuttle, Seth Tuttle and wife Kristin, all of Rutland; two grandsons Koryn and Josh; a brother, Donald Tuttle and wife Charlotte, of Rutland Town; a sister, Brenda Holland and husband Carl, of Landon, NH; several nephews and nieces, including Sherrill Black, of Rutland. Ron will always be missed by the Patterson family. Our gatherings will never be the same. Ron always supplied the laughter and the fun. Friends may call from 3-6 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, at the Aldous Funeral Home, 44 North Main St., Rutland. A memorial service will be held 1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 7, 2019, at the First Baptist Church of Rutland. A reception will be held at the Loyal Order of Moose following the service; please feel free to stop in. Burial will be at a later date in the Evergreen Cemetery. Our deepest thank you for all your prayers for Ron throughout his illness. He is now at peace in heaven. God bless Ron for all the blessings he gave us. Memorial contributions may be made to the First Baptist Church of Rutland (flower fund), 81 Center St., or to the Rutland Regional Medical Center (Day Room), 99 Allen St., Rutland, VT 05701.
