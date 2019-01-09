Ronald Edward Tuttle rites RUTLAND — A celebration of life for Ronald Edward Tuttle, 70, loving husband, devoted father, caring brother, proud grandfather and friend to all who died on Monday, Dec. 31, 2018, was held Monday, Jan. 7, 2019, at the First Baptist Church of Rutland. The pastor, Patti Stratton, officiated. The organist was Christine Townsend. Burial will be at a later date in the Evergreen Cemetery. A reception was held at the Loyal Order of Moose. A great soul serves everyone all the time A great soul never dies, It brings us together again and again. — Maya Angelo Memorial contributions may be made to the First Baptist Church of Rutland (flower fund), 81 Center St., or to the Rutland Regional Medical Center (Day Room), 99 Allen St., Rutland, VT 05701.
