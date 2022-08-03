Ronald G. Fairbanks RUTLAND — Ronald Gene Fairbanks, 76, of Rutland Vermont passed away peacefully at his home on July 29, 2022. Ron graduated Rutland high School and went on to join the Air Force where he did maintenance on B-52 bombers. Ron was honorably discharged by the Air Force and then proceeded to work for G.H.Grimm and Co. He then moved on to work for General Electric until he retired in 2002. Ron was liked by everyone and was very active in the community. Ron was a valued Veteran and member of the Rutland Post 31 family. He wore several hats as he undertook various important duties at Post 31. He handled the tedious job of organizing the membership roles of the post; duties which he had capably managed for many years. Proudly he commanded the Post 31 Color Guard for many years. During his years as the Commander of the Color Guard, Ron and his unit provided the somber and solemn duty of conducting final honors to hundreds of fallen comrades, with ceremonies that were so deeply appreciated by the departed Veterans’ families. Ron would muster the Color Guard for events, such as the Annual Loyalty Parade in Rutland, Memorial Day service, the Veterans’ Day service at the Post and at local Schools. Ron and the Color Guard would also participate in Citizen Naturalization Ceremonies. Ron helped oversee and organize an annual ceremony at the Post of properly and respectfully retiring U.S. Flags, which were no longer serviceable. Ron’s passion was deeply rooted with the American Legion Baseball Program. He served as the Post 31 baseball Team Manager for several years. He was also the State of Vermont Baseball Commissioner. In recent years, Ron participated as a member of the Post 31 Team’s leadership group. Ron is survived by his Wife, Mary Ann Fairbanks, his daughters, Ronna McPhee, Charity Fairbanks, his son, Jason Fairbanks; Grandson, Zack McPhee, Granddaughters, Natasha McPhee, Cassandra, Kaylee, and Ashlyn Kosmalski; Sister in laws Elaine Larose (Charlie), Debbie Holmes (Mark), Brother in law, Tommy Canavan (Helen), as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Ron was predeceased by his mother, Eleanor and Father John Udart and his sister Carolyn Delpha. Calling hours will be at Aldous Funeral Home on August 3 from 4 P.M. to 6 P.M. . Graveside Service will be held at St. Joseph Cemetary (Stratton Rd, Rutland City) on Thursday, August 4 at 11 A.M.
