Ronald H. Splatt BOMOSEEN — Ronald H. “Ron” Splatt, 80, passed on Monday, May 23, 2022, with his family by his side at Rutland Regional Medical Center, after a brief illness. He was born Jan. 13, 1942, in Schenectady, New York, the son of Howard F. and Gladys (Young) Splatt. He was a graduate of Scotia-Glenville Senior High School, studied at Kings College, SUNY Cobleskill College, graduated from Castleton State College. During this time, he also served in the United States Army, stationed at the Pentagon during the Vietnam War. After receiving a bachelor’s degree, he taught music and choir for his career in the Granville, New York, school system. Ron married Linda McIntyre March 16, 1974, at the Fair Haven Baptist Church. Outside of his career and family, he was a man of many talents and passions, including being a professional clown, “Bobo,” avid boater, waterski enthusiast and talented musician. Ron also prided himself in his volunteer work, with his biggest passion being an active member of the Castleton Volunteer Fire Department, serving recently as a dispatcher, and in previous years, as the scene photographer and fireman. Ron was a man of faith, devoting his talents and love of water to the Sacandaga Bible Conference during the summers with his family. He was the waterfront activities coordinator during this time, all while enjoying the boats and watersports himself. After retirement, Ron continued his passion of teaching watersports and became a waterski instructor at Adirondack Camp, on Lake George, New York. Both summer “gigs” allowed Ron to be on the water with his family each summer. Ron is survived directly by his son, Eric Splatt and his wife, Lauren Woodard-Splatt, of Bomoseen. He is also survived by his aunt, Esther Harned; and his cousins, Bruce Harned (Lisa), and Bob Harned (Maureen), along with their children and spouses; and many close friends. Ron also leaves his church family at Fellowship Bible Church. He was predeceased by his parents; his wife, Linda Splatt, who died Aug. 4, 2015; along with an infant son, Daniel Howard Splatt. Funeral services will be held on June 2 at Fellowship Bible Church (1308 Route 30, North Bomoseen, Vermont) at 11 a.m., with the Rev. George Hopper officiating. A burial will follow in Hillside Cemetery in Castleton, Vermont. All are welcome to join the family afterwards, and for those who are unable to attend the services, at the Lake Bomoseen Lodge & Taproom, on Lake Bomoseen, for a reception by the water. Memorial contributions may be made to the Castleton Volunteer Fire Department at 263 Vermont Route 30 North, Castleton, VT 05735. The family would like to thank the Rutland Regional hospital for their amazing care and compassion during Ron’s brief stay, especially the 5th floor team. Arrangements are under the direction of the Ducharme Funeral Home Inc. Online condolences at www.ducharmefuneralhome.com.
