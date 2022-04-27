Ronald J. Disorda BRANDON — Ronald Joseph Disorda, 60, died Monday, April 25, 2022, at his home, with his wife by his side. He was born Jan, 19, 1962, in Middlebury, the son of Reginald and Freda (Euber) Disorda. He graduated in 1980 from Otter Valley Union High School. Mr. Disorda worked at the Brandon music store and later, at Vermont Tubbs for several years. He was forced to retire, due to illness, in January 2022 following 17 years with General Electric in Rutland. He enjoyed music, playing his guitar, traveling, hiking and old cars. Survivors include his wife, Lana Marie Disorda, of Brandon, whom he married May 9, 2015; six siblings, Rebecca Conway, of Georgia, Martha Wright, of Glens Falls, New York, Reginald and George Disorda, both of Brandon, David Disorda, of Orwell, Scott Disorda, of Virginia; many nieces, a nephew and cousins. He was predeceased by his parents; two siblings, Robert Disorda, Joan; and a nephew. The funeral service will be 10 a.m. Thursday, April 28, at Brandon Congregational Church, with the Rev. Sara Rossigg, pastor, officiating, followed by burial in Pine Hill Cemetery and then a reception at Brandon American Legion Post #55. Memorial contributions, in lieu of flowers, may be made to Foley Cancer Center, 160 Allen St., Rutland, VT 05701. Arrangements are by Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon.
