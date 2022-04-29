Ronald J. Disorda BRANDON — The funeral service for Ronald Joseph Disorda, 60, who died April 25, 2022, was held Thursday, April 28, at Brandon Congregational Church. The Revs. Sara Rossigg, pastor, and Joel Tate, pastor of Furnace Brook Wesleyan Church, co-officiated. Seth Hopkins was the pianist. Remembrances were shared by friends. Burial followed in Pine Hill Cemetery. Bearers were Scott Beaulieu, Jason, Tom, Dylan, Brian and Jeremy Disorda. A reception followed at Brandon American Legion Post #55. Arrangements were by Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon.
