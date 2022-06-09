Ronald J. Gould RANDOLPH — Ronald Jon Gould, 57, died Saturday, June 4, 2022, at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, New Hampshire, with family at his side. He was born Aug. 13, 1964, in Rutland, the son of Frank C. and Bernice (Manning) Gould. He was raised in Danby. Mr. Gould had worked as a groundskeeper for the Town of Randolph. He enjoyed hunting, motorcycles and collecting antiques. Survivors include his mother, Bernice Martin and husband Norman, of Bethel; siblings, Robert Gould, of West Rutland,, Kristina Naylor, of North Haverhill, New Hampshire; aunts, uncles, cousins and nephews. He was predeceased by his father and his brother, Rick. A celebration of his life will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to Gifford Medical Center Last Mile Ride, P.O. Box 2000, Randolph, VT 05060. Arrangements are by Day Funeral Home in Randolph. For online condolences, visit www.dayfunerals.com.
