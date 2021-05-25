Ronald K. Parlman Sr. RUTLAND — Ronald K. Parlman Sr., 81, died Thursday, May 20, 2021, at Dartmouth-Medical Center in Lebanon, New Hampshire, after a brief illness. He was born in Hudson, New York, Aug. 19, 1939, the son of William and Hilda (Sheldon) Parlman. Ron was a U.S. Army veteran. He married Winifred Rowen in Ghent, New York, on Nov. 26, 1960. He worked for General Electric in Rutland and retired in 2006 after 48 years of employment. Ron was a volunteer at the Rutland American Legion. He enjoyed gardening, traveling and spending time with his two granddaughters and with all of his friends. Surviving are a son, Ronald K. Parlman Jr., his wife, Kristin, and two granddaughters, Hannah and Ashleigh, of Acton, Massachusetts; a brother, David Parlman and his wife, Margaret, of Isle of Palms, South Carolina; nieces, nephews; and his lady friend, Soni Philburt of Rutland Town. He was predeceased by his wife, Winifred Parlman, in 2009; and a son, Gary Parlman, in 2017. A funeral service will be held in the Clifford Funeral Home at 11 a.m. on Thursday, May 27, 2021. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery with a reception to follow at the Rutland American Legion. Calling hours will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. in the Clifford Funeral Home on Wednesday, May 26, 2021. Memorial contributions may be made to Regional Ambulance Service, 275 Stratton Road, Rutland, VT 05701. Arrangements are by the Clifford Funeral Home
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.