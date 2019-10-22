Ronald L. Alexander WALLINGFORD — Ronald L. "Ron" Alexander, 72, died Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, surrounded by his family, in his home. He was born July 31, 1947, the son of Harold and Ruth Alexander, of Mount Tabor. He retired from Carris Reels after many years' employment. Mr. Alexander enjoyed gardening, fishing, hunting and hiking on Mount Tabor at the Flat Rock or along the Blue Trail. Survivors include his children Stephen, of Londonderry, New Hampshire, Patricia, of Chittenden, Michael, of Bellows Falls, Becky, of Ira; a brother, Richard Alexander, of Mount Tabor; 13 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by four brothers and four sisters. The celebration of his life will be from 2 to 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, at the Ira Town Hall. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Foley Cancer Center and BAYADA Hospice Care, both of Rutland.
