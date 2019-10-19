Ronald L. Wetherby FAIR HAVEN — Ronald Lewis Wetherby, age 76, died unexpectedly Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, at the University of Vermont Medical Center. Ron was born in Rutland on Dec. 20, 1942, the son of Walter and Donna (Lewis) Wetherby. He grew up on the family farm in Wallingford and received his early education in local schools. Later, he moved with his family to a farm in Rutland Town until 1956 when they moved to the property he spent 63 years working and caring for in Fair Haven. He graduated from Fair Haven Union High School, class of 1960. Ron was an avid reader and loved watching old westerns. He enjoyed his vegetable and flower gardens. Being a lifelong dairy farmer, he was always particularly interested in cows, corn, current events in farming and hearing news about local farmers and new techniques. Ron is survived by his wife, Marybeth (Gauthier) Wetherby, of Fair Haven, whom he married on their farm on July 27, 1996; his daughter, Cheri Waterman and husband Roger, of Addison; a son; Tyler J. Wetherby, of Fair Haven; two stepdaughters Zoe (Kennedy) Aumick and husband Chris, of Hackettstown, NJ, and Meghan Kennedy, of Rutland; two stepsons Corey Kennedy, of Rutland, and Bill Kennedy, of Fair Haven; two sisters Judith Johnston, of Deerfield, NH, and Ruth Schilling, of Lakeland, FL; and a brother, Arthur Wetherby, of Colorado Springs, CO. Two grandchildren Jessica and Levi Waterman, a step-granddaughter, Jessica Aumick, several nieces and nephews also survive him; as well as a few very special friends Bridget Stockwell, Jack Seamans and the Sheldon family. Ron was well-known in his community, where he still has many friends. He was predeceased by his parents and a brother, David Wetherby. A gathering of remembrance will take place on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, at 1 p.m. at the Mallory Funeral Home in Fair Haven, where friends may pay their respects from 12 noon until service time at 1 p.m. Memorial gifts, in lieu of flowers, may be made in his memory to the Fair Haven Rescue Squad, 17 Prospect St., Fair Haven, VT 05743; or a charity of one’s choice. Arrangements are under the direction of the Mallory Funeral Home in Fair Haven.
